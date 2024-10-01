Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Has $10.71 Million Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 2,181.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,906 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF makes up about 0.4% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $10,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JHSC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 64.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 159,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,686 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $409,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA JHSC opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $458.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.15. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $40.47.

About John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.