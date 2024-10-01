Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Has $11.84 Million Stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 2,966.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,492 shares during the period. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $11,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 54,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 114,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKF opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $30.99.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

