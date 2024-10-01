Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.08 Million in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 23,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.69.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $162.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $139.32 and a one year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

