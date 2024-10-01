Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Invests $962,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFH. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 206.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,795 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

VFH stock opened at $109.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.89 and a 200-day moving average of $102.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $111.40.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

