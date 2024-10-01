Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,390,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,301,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,106,000 after acquiring an additional 516,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after buying an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 893,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $356,524,000 after acquiring an additional 302,382 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,726,102,000 after acquiring an additional 272,741 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $491.27 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $496.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.25 billion, a PE ratio of 88.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $619,741.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,113.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $619,741.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

