Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,049,000 after buying an additional 1,045,570 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,844,000 after acquiring an additional 281,252 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,144,000 after acquiring an additional 494,164 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 689,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,758,000 after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24,432.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,354,000 after acquiring an additional 436,853 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $245.45 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.05 and its 200-day moving average is $238.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

