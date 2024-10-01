Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.80 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 675.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3,668.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $81.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.00 and its 200 day moving average is $65.00. The company has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.