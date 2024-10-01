Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Takes $8.86 Million Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 299,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,858,000. Global X Cybersecurity ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 124,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

BUG stock opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $827.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

