Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

EFAV stock opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

