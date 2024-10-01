Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 468,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.90. 357,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $771.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $7.10.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.97 million. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 14.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRNT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Granite Ridge Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Insider Transactions at Granite Ridge Resources

In related news, CFO Tyler Farquharson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $29,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 81,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,251.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tyler Farquharson bought 5,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $29,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,251.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Reade Miller bought 8,500 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $50,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 692,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,201.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,433 shares of company stock valued at $189,581 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Georgetown University purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $15,818,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter valued at $1,300,000. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

