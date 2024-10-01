Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Up 9.8%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 6,960 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 2,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Gray Television Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $743.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.42 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.02%.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently -266.67%.

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.