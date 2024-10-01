Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Up 9.8%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 6,960 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 2,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.
Gray Television Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $743.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.42 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.02%.
Gray Television Dividend Announcement
Gray Television Company Profile
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
