Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Insider Topline Capital Management, Ll Acquires 36,671 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 36,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $458,020.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,995,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,882,820.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Green Dot Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of Green Dot stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 304,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,138. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.37 million, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDOT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Our Latest Report on GDOT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Green Dot in the second quarter worth $32,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 4.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 125,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Dot

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.