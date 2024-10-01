Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Major Shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp Buys 162,243 Shares of Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 162,243 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $1,925,824.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,157,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,091,483.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Green Dot Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GDOT traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.02. 304,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,138. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $14.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.37 million, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.91.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on GDOT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.
Read Our Latest Analysis on GDOT
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
Featured Articles
