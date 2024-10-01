Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Major Shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp Buys 162,243 Shares of Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 162,243 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $1,925,824.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,157,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,091,483.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.02. 304,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,138. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $14.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.37 million, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 162.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 89.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDOT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

