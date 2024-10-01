Greenvale Capital LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Greenvale Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the quarter. Sunrun accounts for approximately 8.8% of Greenvale Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Greenvale Capital LLP owned 0.05% of Sunrun worth $139,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,387,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $294,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,186,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,860,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,630,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RUN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ RUN opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,294,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,913,904.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,294,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,913,904.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 3,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $48,650.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 443,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,594,811.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,289. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.