Greenvale Capital LLP Has $73.10 Million Stock Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Greenvale Capital LLP cut its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,710,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940,960 shares during the quarter. Cars.com makes up approximately 4.6% of Greenvale Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Greenvale Capital LLP owned 0.06% of Cars.com worth $73,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARS. Boston Partners grew its stake in Cars.com by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,972,000 after buying an additional 430,654 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cars.com by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 425,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 206,415 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 205,871 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,078,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,252,000 after purchasing an additional 175,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,843,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CARS stock opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Cars.com had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CARS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cars.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cars.com from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cars.com

Insider Activity at Cars.com

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $339,871.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 598,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,517,500.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cars.com Profile

(Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.