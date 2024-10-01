Greenvale Capital LLP Invests $89.30 Million in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,304,000. Roblox comprises 5.6% of Greenvale Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Greenvale Capital LLP owned approximately 0.41% of Roblox as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,322,000 after buying an additional 4,818,022 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Roblox by 1.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,142,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,395,000 after purchasing an additional 535,414 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 12.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,338,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,591 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 26.9% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,044 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $25,645.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,994,961.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $199,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $25,645.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,994,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 792,341 shares of company stock valued at $33,923,126 over the last ninety days. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBLX. Benchmark lifted their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on Roblox from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.81.

Roblox Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $48.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

