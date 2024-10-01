Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Short Interest Up 8.6% in September

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,700 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 155,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of ASR stock traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $279.12. The company had a trading volume of 16,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $357.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.62 and its 200 day moving average is $307.08.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $9.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $3.96. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $357.51 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 22.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

