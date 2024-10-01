Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN) Director Thomas J. Salentine, Jr. Purchases 35,714 Shares

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) Director Thomas J. Salentine, Jr. acquired 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Guardian Pharmacy Services Stock Up 1.2 %
Guardian Pharmacy Services stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. 367,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,236. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10.
About Guardian Pharmacy Services
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Guardian Pharmacy Services
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Pharmacy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Pharmacy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.