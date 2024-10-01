Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN) Director Thomas J. Salentine, Jr. Purchases 35,714 Shares

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) Director Thomas J. Salentine, Jr. acquired 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Stock Up 1.2 %

Guardian Pharmacy Services stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. 367,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,236. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

