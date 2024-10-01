Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 386,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 377,399 shares.The stock last traded at $7.20 and had previously closed at $7.16.

Hafnia Trading Up 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Hafnia had a net margin of 47.30% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $417.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hafnia Limited will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hafnia Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4049 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.22%. This is a boost from Hafnia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Hafnia during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hafnia in the second quarter worth $60,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Hafnia in the second quarter valued at $100,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Hafnia during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hafnia in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

