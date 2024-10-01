Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Hits New 52-Week High at $169.28

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $169.28 and last traded at $169.28, with a volume of 102100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.39.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLNE. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.84 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 0.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 9.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

