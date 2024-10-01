Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.42

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.42 and last traded at $46.33, with a volume of 2437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.54.

Hannover Rück Trading Down 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück SE will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.

