Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.17 and last traded at $38.34. Approximately 46,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 386,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.24. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 11.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

