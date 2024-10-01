Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HAS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Get Hasbro alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HAS

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.41. 1,247,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,945. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.36.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 77.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 351.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hasbro by 95.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Hasbro by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.