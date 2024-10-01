Head to Head Survey: NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF) & BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX)

NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF – Get Free Report) and BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

NewGenIvf Group has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 63.07, meaning that its share price is 6,207% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NewGenIvf Group and BioRestorative Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewGenIvf Group N/A N/A N/A BioRestorative Therapies -6,898.28% -107.65% -88.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

66.2% of NewGenIvf Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.8% of NewGenIvf Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NewGenIvf Group and BioRestorative Therapies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewGenIvf Group $5.14 million 0.49 $130,000.00 N/A N/A BioRestorative Therapies $174,100.00 61.83 -$14.41 million ($2.31) -0.69

NewGenIvf Group has higher revenue and earnings than BioRestorative Therapies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NewGenIvf Group and BioRestorative Therapies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewGenIvf Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 1 0 3.00

BioRestorative Therapies has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,032.08%. Given BioRestorative Therapies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioRestorative Therapies is more favorable than NewGenIvf Group.

Summary

NewGenIvf Group beats BioRestorative Therapies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewGenIvf Group

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is based in Singapore.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program (brtxDisc) includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, a product candidate formulated from autologous cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy candidate that is in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue. In addition, it provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and a research collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Melville, New York.

