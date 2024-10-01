Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Down 6.7%

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 269,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 512,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $767.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $426.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

