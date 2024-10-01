Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,460,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 10,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:DOC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,315,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 190,186 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 140,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

