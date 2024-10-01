Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,460,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 10,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance
NYSE:DOC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,315,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Healthpeak Properties
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 190,186 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 140,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Healthpeak Properties
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.