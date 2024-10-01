Heartland Bank & Trust Co Buys Shares of 3,249 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 185,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Aflac by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 75,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 386,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,889,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL opened at $111.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average of $93.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.89 and a 12-month high of $112.10.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.36.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

