Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 179 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,927 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.12.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $97.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.19. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. Starbucks’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

