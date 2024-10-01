Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.93.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Hello Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hello Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

MOMO opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Hello Group has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $7.88. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Hello Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hello Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hello Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group during the second quarter worth about $22,553,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hello Group during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hello Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Hello Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,628,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Hello Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 50.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

