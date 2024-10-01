HFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,436 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

HFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,436 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 3.3% of HFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. HFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAU. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Invst LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 26,599 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,347.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 173.6% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 90,514 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average is $37.21. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $39.72.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

