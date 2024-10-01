HFG Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

HFG Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,566 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July comprises 2.0% of HFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. HFG Wealth Management LLC owned 2.06% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.3% during the first quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJUL opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.60. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $29.57.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.