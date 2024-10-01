HFG Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.8% of HFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. HFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 71.6% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,686,000 after purchasing an additional 33,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,039,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $117.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.75. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

