HFG Wealth Management LLC Invests $324,000 in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

HFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFIC stock opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

