HFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,936 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

HFG Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,936 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of HFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. HFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 47,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,922,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,194,000 after buying an additional 806,736 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 382,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average is $32.24.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.