HFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 38,977 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

HFG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 659,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,977 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April accounts for approximately 11.4% of HFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. HFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April worth $17,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAPR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 321,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 157,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at $4,116,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 116,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 59,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAPR opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.28.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

