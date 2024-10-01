HFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,834 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

HFG Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,834 shares during the period. HFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,340,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,364,000 after purchasing an additional 614,982 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,681,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 296,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,795,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS opened at $64.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.35. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $66.46.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

