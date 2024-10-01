HFG Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

HFG Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,648 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of HFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. HFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8,838.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after buying an additional 1,199,876 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 387,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 63,206 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,675,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,043,000 after purchasing an additional 91,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 559,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after buying an additional 83,089 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.64. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $27.90.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

