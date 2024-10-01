HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) were up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.30. Approximately 61,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 332,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $275.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.56 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Insider Activity at HighPeak Energy

In other HighPeak Energy news, CEO Jack Hightower bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,959,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,066,822.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 203,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,154,206 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 33.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at $146,000. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

