Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian Sells 877 Shares

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.27, for a total transaction of $178,267.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,407,132.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance
HOV stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.25. The company had a trading volume of 53,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.69 and a 200 day moving average of $169.16. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.22 and a fifty-two week high of $240.34.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Hovnanian Enterprises
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hovnanian Enterprises
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.