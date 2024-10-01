Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 35.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,604,000 after buying an additional 1,661,778 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,435,000. Joho Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 428.9% during the 1st quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,364,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,511 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth about $41,988,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 846.7% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,370 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BROS stock opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average of $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 177.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.49. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,287,154.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at $14,764,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 18,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $621,950.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 263,954 shares in the company, valued at $9,008,750.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,287,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,764,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,128,885 shares of company stock valued at $36,124,009 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BROS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.