Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 35.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,604,000 after buying an additional 1,661,778 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,435,000. Joho Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 428.9% during the 1st quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,364,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,511 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth about $41,988,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 846.7% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,370 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BROS stock opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average of $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 177.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.49. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $43.49.
In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,287,154.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at $14,764,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 18,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $621,950.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 263,954 shares in the company, valued at $9,008,750.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,287,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,764,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,128,885 shares of company stock valued at $36,124,009 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.
BROS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
