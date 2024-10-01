Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 15,174 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,869 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 27,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 44,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 37,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo bought 9,247,081 shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at $551,773,323.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $14.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

