Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $483,000 Stock Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 65.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,268 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 39,591 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,812 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 49,819 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $28.51.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $174.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 144.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

