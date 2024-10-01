Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $546,000 Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1,477.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 507.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cavco Industries news, Director Steven G. Bunger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.20, for a total value of $1,636,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 88 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.40, for a total transaction of $35,323.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,913.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven G. Bunger sold 4,000 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.20, for a total value of $1,636,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,930 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $428.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.14. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.84 and a 1 year high of $444.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.97 by ($0.86). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $477.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVCO. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $382.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Featured Articles

