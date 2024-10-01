Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $557,000 Stock Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NHC. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in National HealthCare by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 6,700.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in National HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE NHC opened at $125.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.16. National HealthCare Co. has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.41.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

National HealthCare ( NYSE:NHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $300.66 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National HealthCare news, SVP Brian F. Kidd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $260,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,327.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About National HealthCare

(Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.



