Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,983,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,269,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 656,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 100,198 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 390,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 27,201 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 274,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 61.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 80,217 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $110.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier Financial

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $35,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,272.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $35,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,272.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis E. Rose, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,231.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

