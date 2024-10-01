Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $2,230,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 9,692,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,610,000 after acquiring an additional 330,288 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 307.0% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 50,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 38,421 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate stock opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.30. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

