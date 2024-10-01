Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 47.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $145.60 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

