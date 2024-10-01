Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stake in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Artivion were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artivion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,388,000 after buying an additional 33,982 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Artivion by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,083,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after acquiring an additional 564,549 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Artivion by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 570,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 42,705 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Artivion by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Artivion by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Artivion Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AORT opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -110.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Artivion had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $98.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Matthew A. Getz sold 9,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $238,420.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,116 shares in the company, valued at $863,475.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Artivion news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 3,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $84,083.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 161,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew A. Getz sold 9,420 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $238,420.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,475.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,679 shares of company stock worth $626,518. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Artivion Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

