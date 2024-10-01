HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 4.5% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in HSBC by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in HSBC by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Dbs Bank raised HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HSBC opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.90. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $46.07.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 34.14%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

