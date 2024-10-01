Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 23,250 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1,314.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 273,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 253,960 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 623,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter worth $969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Up 11.3 %

EBS stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $254.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.47 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Rodman & Renshaw reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

